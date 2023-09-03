Bts Members To Serve In Military Service, South Korea

Members of K-pop band BTS are to fulfil their requirement to do military service in South Korea, their representatives say.

Label Big Hit Music said members of BTS are“honoured to serve” their country.

Almost all able-bodied South Korean men must start almost two years of military service by the time they are 28, although exceptions are made for classical musicians and athletes who win international competitions.

They include the Tottenham striker Son Heung-min, who secured an exemption – along with his South Korea teammates – after they beat Japan to win gold in the Asian Games football tournament last year.

K-pop stars, however, must take a break from their singing careers, the defence ministry said this week, despite speculation that new guidelines on conscription waivers could include BTS and other internationally successful artists.

In 2020, South Korea's parliament passed a bill which allowed K-pop stars such as BTS to delay the upper age bracket for national service to 30, and there have been ongoing talks about whether the band should serve or be exempt.

However, they are now“moving forward with plans” to fulfil their service, Big Hit Music said.