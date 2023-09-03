Twenty-Two Shahed Drones Destroyed Over Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 3, 2023, Russian occupiers launched several waves of drone attacks from the southern and southeastern directions (Chauda Cape in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk).
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“A total of 25 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions were launched and attacked the Odregion's southern districts,” the report states.
Twenty-two enemy drones were downed by the Air Force's units in cooperation with other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
