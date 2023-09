Convoy With 40 Tons Of Flour Sent From Baku Awaits On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For Six Day In A Row (Photo)

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

Meanwhile, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.