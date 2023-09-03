Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:19 GMT

Convoy With 40 Tons Of Flour Sent From Baku Awaits On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For Six Day In A Row (Photo)


9/3/2023 1:06:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 3. The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the six day already, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

Meanwhile, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN03092023000187011040ID1106999200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search