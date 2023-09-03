Convoy With 40 Tons Of Flour Sent From Baku Awaits On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For Six Day In A Row (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 3. The food
convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has
been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the six day already, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
spend the night in tents set up on the territory.
Meanwhile, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of residents of
Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region of
Azerbaijan.
