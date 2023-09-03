Icc Celebrates Onam Festival

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), under the aegis of the Embassy of India, conducted 'ICC Wednesday Fiesta', a weekly cultural event of the vibrant Indian community residing in Qatar.

The celebration also marked the auspicioccasion of 'Onam Festival'. The event was attended by community leaders and a large number of Indian community members.

Head of Consular and HR at ICC Sajeev Sathyaseelan welcomed the guests and dignitaries. ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu wished the community on account of Onam and thanked the community for the response to the cultural events.

Abraham Joseph, Secretary at ICC, conveyed Vote of thanks. Sumaa Gowda, Head of Cultural activities at ICC, anchored the event proceedings.

On this occasion President of Punjabi Association of Indians Satnam Singh and President of Norva Qatar Nikhil Sasidharan were felicitated by ICC Managing Committee.