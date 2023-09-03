Bein's Miramax Sells 'Old Dads' To Netflix

Doha, Qatar: Hollywood blockbuster film studio Miramax, owned by beIN Media Group (beIN) and Paramount, has sold its original comedy 'Old Dads' to Netflix, which is set for worldwide release on October 20.

'Old Dads' marks the directional debut of comedian Bill Burr, who co-wrote, produced, and stars in the comedy, which stars Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' star Rachael Harris.

It follows the fortunes of three best friends who sell their company to millennials only to find themselves completely out-of-step and behind the times. As the friends attempt to navigate a culturally changing world, they find themselves in a whole host of hilarisituations.

beIN has continued its strategic push into the entertainment industry – in particular, producing original content across its group of companies, especially its OTT platform TOD – and Netflix acquiring a Miramax Original is further testament to the Group's aims and objectives of bringing the very best productions to screens.

Under the banner of“TOD Originals,” the Group is committed to showcasing the rich tapestry of life, sports, and culture in the MENA region.

These series primarily originate from the Gulf, Egypt, Turkiye and the Levant, and TOD aims to expand this collection, offering a platform to indigentalents to showcase their artistic expertise.