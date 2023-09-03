Second Phase Of 6Th International Schools Debating Championship In Arabic Kicks Off

Doha, Qatar: The second phase of the 6th International Schools Debating Championship in Arabic kicked off on yesterday.

Organized by QatarDebate Center with the participation of 40 countries from all over the world, the second phase witnessed the qualification of 16 teams. The three-day debating gathers young delegations from around the world to contend in winning the title of the 6th International Schools Debating Championship in Arabic language both for Arabic and non-native speakers.

The event was inaugurated with a screening of a short video about the countries of the contenders' teams in the presence of the center's ambassadors and affiliates of the elite members, juries, and guests.

The first day featured three rounds where all teams contended in the first round through the direct lot system, in terms of loyalties and opposition namely: Singapore with Kazakhstan - Tunisia with Indonesia - Algeria with Malaysia - Jordan with Bahrain - Qatar with Kenya - Palestine with South Africa - the Czech Republic with Lebanon and Kuwait with Turkiye. The results of these rounds will be announced on the second day of the championship.

In press statements to the participants, debater Dania Mohammed Sarayrah from the Jordanian team said her experience of coming to Qatar was extremely beautiful but the most beautiful one was attaining the final stage.

She pointed out that debates are not only dedicated to entertainment and filling the leisure times, but an opportunity to have a glimpse of the issues facing the entire world and learn from them, as well as explore in-depth talents and capability of logical thinking.

Debater Omar Akoum from the Lebanese team lauded the importance of debates which are considered the most beneficial ones in life notwithstanding their challenging nature which are based on difference in opinions, pointing out that participation in the championship is considered a training in critical thinking and accepting others' opinion, as well as forging friendships with the participants and sharing thoughts and expertise.

Debater Farton Harun from Kenya affirmed that debates are good opportunities to speak in Arabic language which she adores very much but finds difficulty when trying to speak fluently. She added that reaching round 16 is hilariand a dream that can be achieved.