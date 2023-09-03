Beauty Devices Market Is Dominated by North America

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The beauty devices market was valued at USD 66,336.5 million in 2022, and it will propel at a 21.3% CAGR, to touch USD 311,095.1 million, by 2030.



The key factors boosting the growth of the beauty devices industry are the rising consciousness about aesthetics, the increasing incidence of dermatological diseases and hormonal disorders, and mounting personal care expenses. Furthermore, the increasing disposable incomes, as well as the rising elderly population are also boosting the industry progression.



Additionally, the rise in the elderly population in India, Brazil, and China is playing an important role in enhancing product requirements.



A key factor driving the beauty devices industry is the growing consciousness regarding the safety ratings and benefits of energy-based aesthetic devices, mostly laser-based devices.



North America held the largest share of the industry, approximately 40%, in 2022. This is primarily because of appearance consciousness and high disposable income, which rise the expenditures on cosmetic tools and procedures.



It is because of the mounting consciousness of aesthetics, rising personal care expenses, and increasing incidence of dermatological illnesses and hormonal disorders, the beauty device industry will continue to advance significantly in the years to come.



