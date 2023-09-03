Commander Tarnavskyi Shares Video Of Ukrainian Warriors Smashing Enemy Positions

The video was posted by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The footage shows the Ukrainian defenders launching strikes on the trenches, where Russian occupiers were hiding.

A reminder that, according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Ukraine's artillery units have completed 1,349 fire missions in the Tavria direction over the past day. Seventy-seven Russian invaders were eliminated, 208 injured, and four taken prisoner.