Russians Attack Eight Communities In Sumy Region, Six Civilians Injured

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Russians targeted the city of Seredyna-Buda with mortars, having injured two civilians.

Additionally, the enemy struck with artillery (10 explosions). As a result, a law enforcement officer was killed and four civilians were injured. Two detached houses and a car were damaged.

Russians also attacked the city with unmanned aerial vehicles (one explosion). The building of a former public utility company was affected.

In general, 105 explosions were recorded across the Sumy region's communities, such as Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Druzhba, Krasnopillia and Nova Sloboda.