Russians Attack Eight Communities In Sumy Region, Six Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Sumy region's border areas 19 times.
The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In particular, Russians targeted the city of Seredyna-Buda with mortars, having injured two civilians.
Additionally, the enemy struck with artillery (10 explosions). As a result, a law enforcement officer was killed and four civilians were injured. Two detached houses and a car were damaged.
Russians also attacked the city with unmanned aerial vehicles (one explosion). The building of a former public utility company was affected.
In general, 105 explosions were recorded across the Sumy region's communities, such as Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Druzhba, Krasnopillia and Nova Sloboda.
