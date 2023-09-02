Uae-India Flights: Dh361 Tickets Announced From The Emirates To Kerala

Travellers from the to the Indian state of Kerala can rejoice as the Omani low-cost carrier Salam Air has announced new flights from Fujairah to Kozhikode starting October 2, 2023.

The airline is offering a promotional fare of just Dh361 for this route on its website.

Salam Air's service will be a relief to the Indian expats travelling to Kerala and neighbouring states, due to the current exorbitant airfares. The service to and from Fujairah, via Muscat, will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from October 2.

The flight departs from Fujairah at 7.50 pm and arrives in Kozhikode at 3.20am, with a duration of six hours - including a layover at Muscat.

Another flight which departs from Fujairah at 10.20 am will have a layover of 11 hours and 10 minutes at Muscat, with the total duration of the journey being 15 hours 30 minutes. Residents flying by this flight can opt to spend a day in Muscat by applying for an e-vonline.

From Kozhikode, the flight departs at 4.20am and arrives in Fujairah at 9.50am after a journey of 7 hours, with a 2 hour-45 minute transit in Muscat. This ticket costs Dh554.

The second flight departs Kozhikode at 4.20am and arrives in Fujairah at 7.20pm, with a total flying time of 16 hours and 30 minutes. This journey will have a stopover at Muscat for 12 hours 15 minutes.

As part of its expansion, SalamAir started weekly 4 flights from Fujairah to several cities, including Trivandrum, Riyadh, Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Salalah, Lucknow and Sialkot in July.

