Uae Weather: Chance Of Rain As Temperatures Increase

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 7:13 AM
The weather in the will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Convective clouds, which are usually associated with rainfall, may form towards the East and the South.
Temperatures are set to increase today; both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 32°C.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.
ALSO READ:
Clouds, corniche, coral reef: 4 experiences UAE's Dibba Al Hisn offers
embassy evacuates 34 citizens indue to hurricane
astronaut AlNeyadi: 'I felt a responsibility to bring a taste of Arab culture to space'
MENAFN02092023000049011007ID1106999135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.