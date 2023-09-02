Top 10 Brokerages Control Over Half Of Egx Trading In 8M 2023

According to the EGX data, Hermes Securities Brokerage ranked first with a market share of 10.5% and a trading value of EGP 78.3bn, followed by its sister company EFG Hermes International, with a market share of 7.3% and a trading value of EGP 54.4bn.

The third place went to Commercial International Investment Company, with a market share of 7.2% and a trading value of EGP 53.3bn. Al-Ahly Pharos came fourth with a market share of 5.3% and a trading value of EGP 39.2bn.

Mubasher Trade came fifth with a market share of 4.3% and a trading value of EGP 31.9bn, followed by Pioneers with a market share of 3.9% and a trading value of EGP 28.8bn.

Arabeya Online ranked seventh with a market share of 3.5% and a trading value of EGP 26.3bn, followed by Ostoul with the same market share and a trading value of EGP 25.7bn.

Arqaam Securities Trading Company came ninth with a market share of 3% and a trading value of EGP 22.3bn. Belton Securities came tenth with a market share of 2.9% and a trading value of EGP 21.6bn.

In addition, 14 other brokerage companies had a combined market share of 28%, with individual shares ranging from 2.9% to 1.2%. Thndr Securities Brokerage had the highest share among them, with a trading value of EGP 21.3bn, while Vantage Securities Brokerage had the lowest share, with a trading value of EGP 8.7bn.