Cybercrime Experts Forecast More Challenging Times Ahead For Enterprises In Africa

Driven by heightened technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cybercriminals are relentlessly utilizing popular digital tools and platforms to create and deploy less detectable attacks.

This, according to cyber protection experts from Acronis in South Africa, is an emerging challenge that requires enterprises to refoon cybersecurity and rethink their overall approach to cyber protection.

“As technology continues to evolve and grow in popularity among end users, so will cyber threats,” said Candid Wüest, ​​Vice President for Cyber Protection Research, at Acronis.



“AI and ML are great innovations designed to help enterprises operate effectively, and efficiently and also enhance customer engagement. However, cybercriminals are also targeting the same innovations to infiltrate digital ecosystems using sophisticated attack methods.”

Wüest noted that despite the rate at which cybercriminals are tapping into emerging technologies and innovations to launch cyber attacks, cybersecurity players in the region are equally developing highly effective solutions to neutralize threats.

“This is why platforms such as the Rectron Summit are important to help the regional tech space identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities that can be used to develop effective cyber protection solutions for enterprises,” he said.

The Rectron Summit, which will be held on September 7, is a technology-focused annual showcase aimed at educating resellers and their customers about the latest products and services offered by authorized vendors in South Africa.



At the summit, Acronis will be hosting over 30 partners at an exclusive boot camp where the participants will learn new sales tactics and techniques to enable them to sensitize end users on email security countermeasures that can effectively tackle phishing, spam, malware, account takeover, among other threats, in line with the Microsoft 365 platform.

On his part, Steve Brining, cybersecurity evangelist at the Acronis #CyberFit Academy, will also conduct interactive and insightful sessions on the role and importance of Incident Response Plans for African enterprises.

The summit is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders from the technology industry, including resellers, vendors, government officials, and thought leaders. It is a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest trends in cybersecurity and how to protect their organizations from cyber threats.