Democracy Monitor 2023: Half Of Citizens Unhappy With Swiss Politics

When it comes to Swiss politics, most citizens agree – across the political spectrum – that the people who are the most provocative get“the most attention and not those with the best political ideas”.

Citizens are also concerned about increasing political polarisation. Most supporters of political parties sense an increasing fragmentation of Swiss society“into irreconcilable small and micro groups” and see it as“increasingly impossible to find overarching majorities for compromises”.

This feeling is particularly strong among voters of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (70%), but supporters of The Centre party also agree (64%), compared with 59% of centre-left Social Democrats and 56% of Greens.