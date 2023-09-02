King Visits Gendarmerie Forces Headquarters

King Abdullah commended the skills and performance of Gendarmerie personnel as they undertake their operational and humanitarian duties, expressing pride in the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) personnel in all formations and ranks as they safeguard Jordan's security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty was briefed on the plans and measures taken by the Gendarmerie Forces to enhance performance and improve personnel's skills.

For his part, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah said the directorate is moving forward with advancing security and police work, as well as enhancing coordination among all formations.

During the visit, His Majesty viewed a number of vehicles and advanced equipment recently introduced to the PSD.

The King also listened to a briefing on two new vehicles that were recently introduced to field operations - one equipped with teland drone operation systems, while the other functions as a mobile (911) command and control centre.



