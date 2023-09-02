Princess Aya Celebrates Launch Of West Asia Karate Championship

The event, hosted by the Jordan Karate Federation, took place at the Petra University Gymnasium and concluded on Saturday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The championship has attracted the participation of over 200 male and female athletes, representing eight nations, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.



On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Princess Aya honoured the players of Jordan's national karate teams, who won medals in variage categories at the 2022 World Championships and the 2023 Asian Championship.



The national teams have won 25 medals across the varicompetitive events, including 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and seven bronze medals.



