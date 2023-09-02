There are lots of examples of art references in pop culture:



Pop stars filmed ic videos in eums;

panies have tried to turn artist partnerships into a cultural cache; Celebrities have be experts in crypto art overnight.

In this article, we've assembled the most notable moments of art references in pop culture.

Celebrities Go Ape for NFTs

A photo NFT influencerzomo de' Medici tweeted of themselves with singer Jason Derulo.

The list of notable names who entered into the NFT game is rather long:



Jay-Z;

Quentin Tarantino;

David Lynch;

Emily Ratajkowski; Paris Hilton.



The celebrity claims are breathtaking, testifying to the wild kic energy that the world of crypto art has been able tonjure up in a culture, seemingly overnight. Even Melania Trump now has an NFT platform.

MSCHF'sllaboration With Lil Nas X

MSCHF'stan Shoes,” created inllaboration with Little Nas X.urtesy of MSCHF.

In 2021, artllective MSCHF has abandoned its mostntroversial project to date:tan Shoes”, a series of 666 pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers with droplets of real human blood applied to the soles of each shoe. They were a spiritual sequel to the group's 2019 effort,“Je Shoes”-a series of kicks injected with holy water from the River Jordan. Released on the eve of Passover and along with the video for Lil Nas X's new song“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, a three-minute biblical fever dream in which the ician kneels to the devil. The shoes were sold out in less than a minute.

Halsey's 13-Minute Trip Around the Met

Halsey at the base of the Met main stairs with the album art of“If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.”urtesy of the artist's Instagram.

Drake wasn't the only pop star with surprising example of art references in pop culture. To unveil her rrdver, Halsey filmed a 13-minute video of her pregnant and walking through the empty halls of the Metropolitan eum of Art's European galleries, stopping to meditate on vari paintings of the Virgin Mary.

The Main Films that Hit the World of Art

A still from Candyman (2021). © Parrish Lewis/Univel Pictures and MGM Pictures.

It's not t the small screen that appeals to the world of art. A number of major films have also done so, including Red Notice, an action movie about wanted art thieves that turned out to be the most-watchedflix production of all time and a good example of art in movies, Candyman, the latest example in a recent string of Hollywood horror films thate the art world.

Art Inspired Fashion Designers

Linda Evangelista in a 'Warhol Marilyn' gown by Gianni Vece, 1991; with The Mondrian dress by Yvesint Laurent, fall/winter 1965llection; and a dress from the resortllection by Alexander McQueen, 2013

Throughout history, fashion and art have gone hand in hand, creating a great mix. Many fashion designers have borrowed ideas from art movements for theirllections, allowing to interpret fashion as a form of art. There is a huge number of examples of art-inspired fashion: