Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak In Poland Kills 18

The bacteria that cause the illness have been found in 157 hospitalized patients, it said. The nine men and nine women who succumbed to the disease were aged between 53 and 98 years and had other health conditions.

Legionnaires' disease, caused by the Legionella bacteria, can result in a severe form of pneumonia. The most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols produced in conjunction with water sprays, jets or mists of contaminated water sources, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). ■





