UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GREEN WINGS PROJECT UNVEILS STRIKING GRAFFITI IN SHOREDITCH TO CHAMPION USED E-CIGARETTE RECYCLING
Green Wings Project (GWP ) has taken its eco-campaign to the streets of East London in a big, bold way. Located on Ebor Street, Shoreditch, a massive graffiti artwork now stands as a vibrant call to action for the youth: Recycle used disposable e-cigarettes and safeguard our environment.
This district, known for its trendsetting vibes and youthful energy, attracts countless locals and tourists alike. The strategic placement of the graffiti ensures maximum visibility, capturing the attention of the multitude passing through Shoreditch daily.
The vivid artwork, masterfully created by renowned British artist Shoran Jiang, amplifies the importance of recycling while reflecting the cutting-edge ethos of its surroundings. This initiative, generously sponsored by the Elux brand, has not only turned heads but has also led to a significant spike in digital engagement. Since the unveiling of the graffiti, GWP's official website visits have surged, with a fourfold increase in traffic. Additionally, signups to the official Green Wing website tripled in the week following the artwork's release, showcasing the tangible impact of art on community mobilization.
“We wanted to engage the youth in a medium that resonates with them. Street art, particularly in an area like Shoreditch, speaks the language of the young, the passionate, and the environmentally conscious. We're overjoyed at the response and the awareness it's generating,” said Mr. Yan from GWP.
This unique blend of art and activism signals a refreshing approach to environmental advocacy. GWP hopes that this initiative will inspire other communities, brands, and artists to join forces and amplify the message of sustainability.
About Green Wings Project:
Green Wings Project is dedicated to championing sustainable practices, focusing on the urgent need for responsible disposal and recycling of e-cigarette waste. Through innovative campaigns and community engagement, GWP seeks to educate and inspire a greener future.
