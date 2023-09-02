Architectural Masterpiece With Sweeping Lake Views: A Wallace Cunningham Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
9874 Orange Lane This is a property that defies conventional descriptions. It's an architectural marvel, an oasis of privacy, and a haven for creativity. Wallace Cunningham's design is nothing short of breathtaking.” - Tim Van Damm, Luxury Real Estate SpecialistESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A rare opportunity has arisen to own an architectural masterpiece, meticulously crafted by the world-renowned designer, Wallace Cunningham. This exceptional home, situated in the heart of Escondido, has been renovated to the highest level of quality and finish, setting new standards for elegance and innovation.
Key Features:
1.Wallace Cunningham Design: Crafted by the visionary designer himself, this home stands as a testament to Wallace Cunningham's iconic style, blending artistry and architecture seamlessly.
2.Sweeping Lake Views: Enjoy breathtaking vistas of Lake Hodges, old world olive groves, and stunning natural surroundings that inspire awe with every glance.
3.Maximum Privacy: Nestled on a property that backs up to preserve land, this home is fully fenced and gated, ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility for its residents.
4.Detached Art Studio: A remarkable bonus, this property features a detached art studio with approximately 1,020 square feet of creative space, allowing artists and creators to nurture their talents.
5.Unsurpassed Quality: No expense has been spared in the renovation of this home. Every detail has been carefully curated to provide a living experience of unparalleled quality and luxury.
Listing Agent, Tim Van Damm, expresses his enthusiasm for this one-of-a-kind property, stating, "This is a property that defies conventional descriptions. It's an architectural marvel, an oasis of privacy, and a haven for creativity. Wallace Cunningham's design is nothing short of breathtaking."
Prospective buyers and those seeking to immerse themselves in the splendor of this unique property are invited to contact Tim Van Damm at (858) 663-0911 or
"Spectacular" merely scratches the surface when describing this extraordinary residence. Prepare to be captivated by the seamless fusion of art and architecture, the panoramic views, and the ultimate in luxury living.
