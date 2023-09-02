Turkmenistan To Build Two New Bulk Carriers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. Turkmenistan's Balkan Shipbuilding and Repairing Yard will build
two new bulk carriers, Trend reports.
According to an official source, President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree authorizing the
Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime
and River Transportation) of the Agency of Transport and
Communications under the Cabof Ministers of the country to
conclude a contract with the Balkan plant for the construction of
two dry cargo vessels.
The vessels will be built by domestic specialists to modernize
the material and technical base of the national fleet of
Turkmenistan.
The Balkan plant was reconstructed in 2018. Currently, the
production characteristics of the plant are designed to process
10,000 tons of steel and build four to six vessels per year.
Meanwhile, bulk carriers play an important role in world trade
and the economy, as they provide efficient and inexpensive
transportation of varicargoes by sea. They are capable of
transporting varitypes of cargo that do not require special
storage conditions.
MENAFN02092023000187011040ID1106998955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.