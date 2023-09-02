Turkmenistan To Build Two New Bulk Carriers

According to an official source, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree authorizing the Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabof Ministers of the country to conclude a contract with the Balkan plant for the construction of two dry cargo vessels.

The vessels will be built by domestic specialists to modernize the material and technical base of the national fleet of Turkmenistan.

The Balkan plant was reconstructed in 2018. Currently, the production characteristics of the plant are designed to process 10,000 tons of steel and build four to six vessels per year.

Meanwhile, bulk carriers play an important role in world trade and the economy, as they provide efficient and inexpensive transportation of varicargoes by sea. They are capable of transporting varitypes of cargo that do not require special storage conditions.