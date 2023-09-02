China Maneuvers To Boost Home Prices As Cycle Peaks

Minimum down payment ratio for the first-time homebuyers will be lowered from 30% to 20% while that for the second-time buyers will be cut from 40% to 30%, according to a joint statement released by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) and the National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR).



Minimum

mortgage rate for the second-time homebuyers is set at the level of 20 basis points over the loan prime rate (LPR), matching with that for the first-time buyers. A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Analysts said the new measures, which took effect on Friday, will help encourage new homebuyers to enter the markets in the first-and-second-tier cities, but not the lower-tier ones.

They also said the measures will hurt Chinese banks' profit margins.

A-shares of the Bank of China decreased 1.07% while those of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.08% on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China fell 0.58%. Stock markets in Hong Kong closed as a super typhoon called Saola was approaching the city.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.43% to close at 3,133 on Friday.

It came after the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July, beating analysts' forecasts of 49.3 and marking the highest reading since February. A reading below

50

indicates contraction, while above

50 means expansion.

Meanwhile, the PBoC announced its plan to cut the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) by 200 basis points from 6% to 4%, releasing liquidity of about US$16.4 billion into the banking system.



The RRR cut, aimed at

supporting the Chinese yuan, will take effect on September 15.

