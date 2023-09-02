China Maneuvers To Boost Home Prices As Cycle Peaks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's financial authorities have decided to cut the down payment ratios and mortgage interest rates for homebuyers to stimulate property prices ahead of the traditional high season in late September and October.
Minimum down payment ratio for the first-time homebuyers will be lowered from 30% to 20% while that for the second-time buyers will be cut from 40% to 30%, according to a joint statement released by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) and the National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR).
Minimum
mortgage rate for the second-time homebuyers is set at the level of 20 basis points over the loan prime rate (LPR), matching with that for the first-time buyers. A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
Analysts said the new measures, which took effect on Friday, will help encourage new homebuyers to enter the markets in the first-and-second-tier cities, but not the lower-tier ones.
They also said the measures will hurt Chinese banks' profit margins.
A-shares of the Bank of China decreased 1.07% while those of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.08% on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China fell 0.58%. Stock markets in Hong Kong closed as a super typhoon called Saola was approaching the city.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.43% to close at 3,133 on Friday.
It came after the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July, beating analysts' forecasts of 49.3 and marking the highest reading since February. A reading below
50
indicates contraction, while above
50 means expansion.
Meanwhile, the PBoC announced its plan to cut the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) by 200 basis points from 6% to 4%, releasing liquidity of about US$16.4 billion into the banking system.
The RRR cut, aimed at
supporting the Chinese yuan, will take effect on September 15.
