Erbil Firm To Monitor Water In Community Boreholes

By John Lee.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has awarded Erbil-based TWEKL Company for Information Technology a contract for the establishment of smart water monitoring systems in community boreholes in Erbil Governorate.
The contract value is $112,000.
