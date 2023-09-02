Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior declares busting an 8-person gang trying to smuggle 140 kgs of hashish and 50,000 captagon pills into Kuwait.
IRBIL -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa Al-Sudani declares curfew in the northern Kirkuk province due to deadly violence
RABAT -- Coup leaders in Gabon reopen the country's land, air and sea borders that have been shut in aftermath of the overthrow of president Ali Bong's regime. (end) gb
