Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, Austria Doubles

According to data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade with Austria accounted for 0.2 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria reached $227,500, dropping by 49 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($443,100).

Kyrgyzstan's imports from Austria during the reporting period increased 2.4 times year-on-year, amounting to $10.123 million, over $4.165 million in the first half of 2022.

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported various beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, technical equipment, vehicles, and optical instruments from Austria. In contrast, Kyrgyzstan primarily exported wood and wood products to Austria.

In 2022, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria reached $14.5 million, which is a 2.3-fold increase compared to 2021 ($6 million).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.705 billion in the first half of 2023, growing 31.1 percent year-on-year. Exports accounted for 19.5 percent of the total trade volume, while imports made up the remaining 80.5 percent.