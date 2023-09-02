Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, Austria Doubles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. Trade
turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria amounted to $10.350 million
from January through June 2023, which is 2.2 times higher than in
the same period of 2022 ($4.608 million), Trend reports.
According to data from the State Statistical Committee of
Kyrgyzstan, trade with Austria accounted for 0.2 percent of the
country's total trade turnover.
Exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria reached $227,500, dropping by
49 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($443,100).
Kyrgyzstan's imports from Austria during the reporting period
increased 2.4 times year-on-year, amounting to $10.123 million,
over $4.165 million in the first half of 2022.
During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan mainly imported various
beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, technical equipment,
vehicles, and optical instruments from Austria. In contrast,
Kyrgyzstan primarily exported wood and wood products to
Austria.
In 2022, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria
reached $14.5 million, which is a 2.3-fold increase compared to
2021 ($6 million).
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.705 billion
in the first half of 2023, growing 31.1 percent year-on-year.
Exports accounted for 19.5 percent of the total trade volume, while
imports made up the remaining 80.5 percent.
