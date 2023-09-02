Two More Vessels Successfully Pass Via Temporary Grain Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more ships successfully passed through Ukraine's temporary Black Sea grain corridor.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Two more vessels have successfully passed via our temporary Black Sea grain corridor. Ukraine restores true freedom of navigation to the Black Sea. Freedom requires decisiveness,” he wrote.
He thanked all ports' workers and everyone who ensures the safe functioning of the corridor.
Zelensky also called on allies to support Ukraine's efforts by providing more air defense systems. Read also: Two vessels leaving Pivdennyi port via temporary corridor
“Together, we can protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and beyond,” he added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant vessels sailing to/from the Black Sea seaports, warning that a risk remains from mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia throughout all routes.
On August 16, the first civilian ship passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor, leaving the port of Odesa.
