Government Allocates Over Uah 277M For Accommodating Idps

"This decision was made at a government meeting. The draft order has been prepared to fulfill the Prime Minister's mandate," the agency said.

"This decision was made at a government meeting. The draft order has been prepared to fulfill the Prime Minister's mandate," the agency said.

As reported, the document provides for the allocation of the mentioned amount to the relevant institutions from the state budget reserve fund to cover the costs of utility services for January-April.

Of the allocated funds, more than UAH 9.1 million will be sent as compensations to state-owned institutions run by the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Social Policy, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

More than UAH 24.3 million will go to state-owned and private educational facilities, and over UAH 5.9 million will go to other private facilities.

More than UAH 238.2 million will be directed to municipal institutions and state educational facilities transferred for financing from local budgets, as well as to institutions jointly owned by territorial communities.

The Ministry of Reintegration will provide additional subsidies to local budgets based on the approved distribution between regional budgets.

