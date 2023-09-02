India Front-Ranking Scientific Power Today: Lg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Hyderabad- Asserting that India is a front-ranking scientific power today, the Union Territory Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday recalled the contribution of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in bringing scientific and industrial revolution in the country.
“Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya laid the foundation of the knowledge society and played a key role in taking the benefits of science, technology and education to the industries,” the LG said.
He made these remarks while interacting with the BHU Alumni at Hyderabad, on Saturday, during which he paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya
He said the ideas and ideals of Mahamana have led the path in the making of modern India.
"India is a front-ranking scientific power today. Our country benefitted immensely from Mahamana's multi-dimensional vision.
Mahamana's effort to build a strong edifice of science and technology had opened up opportunities to explore new frontiers of scientific knowledge,” Sinha said.
“Mahamana was among the first visionary to step in to create a fine balance between modern science and technology and Indian ethos. He initiated four significant departments in 1916 focused on science and technology – Science, Engineering, Chemistry and Technology, to serve the country as well as its future aspirations,” he added.
The LG said that Mahamana transformed BHU into the breeding ground for well-trained manpower, who are not only serving the country but also contributing to the growth of variother nations. ,
Alumni of BHU and other prominent personalities from all walks of life were present on the occasion.
