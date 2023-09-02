Navy Units Down 31 Russian Quadcopters In One Day

The press service of the Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Also, over the course of the day, Ukrainian marines eliminated 12 Russian invaders and destroyed two units of enemy vehicles.

The enemy's final losses are being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of September 2, the Defense Forces destroyed thousands of Russian military equipment, including 4,471 tanks, 8,637 armored combat vehicles and 5,560 artillery systems.

Illustrative photo