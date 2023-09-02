Navy Units Down 31 Russian Quadcopters In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 1, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 31 enemy quadcopters and one ammunition depot.
The press service of the Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Also, over the course of the day, Ukrainian marines eliminated 12 Russian invaders and destroyed two units of enemy vehicles.
The enemy's final losses are being verified. Read also: Russian military death toll in Ukraine over 264K
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of September 2, the Defense Forces destroyed thousands of Russian military equipment, including 4,471 tanks, 8,637 armored combat vehicles and 5,560 artillery systems.
Illustrative photo
