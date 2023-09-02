Russia Loses 290 Soldiers In Ukraine's South In One Day Commander Tarnavskyi

That's according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"Artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Tavria operational zone completed 1,349 fire missions during the day," the commander reported on Telegram.

Over 24 hours, enemy losses have amounted to 289 (77 KIAs and 208 WIAs). Four Russian soldiers were captured.

Thirty-two units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including four tanks, 10 anti-aircraft guns, seven artillery systems and mortars, an air defense system, a UAV, eight military trucks, and a specialized equipment unit.

Five enemy ammunition depots were also hit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll as of the morning of September 2 has reached 264,060, the General Staff estimates.

Photo: ArmyInform