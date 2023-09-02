Kolomoisky“Absolutely” Disagrees With Criminal Charges

This is reported by Dnipro TV , Ukrinform saw.

When asked by a journalist whether he had time to familiarize himself with the charges, he stated that "really briefly, superficially."

When asked whether he agrees with the charges pressed, Kolomoiskyi answered: "Well, of course not. Absolutely not."

It was previously reported that the court session to select a preventive measure for Ihor Kolomoisky will be held in closed session.

Ihor Kolomoiskyi said he was against being filmed by journalists.

The inquiry established that in 2013-2020, Kolomoiskyi allegedly legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by wiring them abroad, using the infrastructure of banking institutions under his control.