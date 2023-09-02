Russian Strike Kills Cop In Ukraine's Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Captain Ruslan Faraonov, who was documenting the consequences of an earlier strike, died as a result of Russian shelling of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.
That's according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, Police Captain, Detective Ruslan Faraonov, 32, was killed by an enemy strike in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region. Together with his colleagues, he was documenting the consequences of previdestruction inflicted by Russia," the message reads.
Faraonov is survived by his wife, who serves in juvenile police, and two daughters aged 11 and 12. Read also: Russians launch airstrike on village in Kherson region, casualties reported
The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the areas of Sumy region bordering Russia come under enemy fire every day. Last week alone, 187 strikes were recorded, as a result of which three people were killed and another 16 were injured.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram that enemy artillery was shelling the city, where 10 explosions were recorded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, two energy company employees were injured in Seredyna-Buda during a Russian strike.
Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office
