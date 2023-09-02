Enemy Airstrike On Vuhledar: Two Killed, Two Injured

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On September 2, 2023, the Russian army launched likely an airstrike on the city of Vuhledar. A residential building was hit.

An explosion in the apartment block killed a 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife.

The couple's 19-year-old daughter and another 53-year-old local resident were injured. With blast injuries, concussion and bruises on the body, they were taken to a medical facility for emergency medical care.

The explosion destroyed part of the residential building's entrance, damaged windows and balconies.

Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian army.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region. Residential buildings and a church were damaged.