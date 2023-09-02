Azerbaijan Captures Armenian Uav (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. In the afternoon of September 2, the
Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar
region detected an attack UAV which belongs to the Armenian armed
forces, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units,
timely detected UAV was neutralized and captured before reaching
the target by special means.
MENAFN02092023000187011040ID1106998691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.