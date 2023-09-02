Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:05 GMT

Azerbaijan Captures Armenian Uav (Photo/Video)


9/2/2023 3:06:54 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. In the afternoon of September 2, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar region detected an attack UAV which belongs to the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, timely detected UAV was neutralized and captured before reaching the target by special means.

