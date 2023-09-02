Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Misinformation Of Armenian Side

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. Azerbaijan has refuted the information spread
by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling from
the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.
"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the
Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 2, from 16:00 to
16:10 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the
positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of
the Azizli settlement," the message reads.
