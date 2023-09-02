Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:05 GMT

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Misinformation Of Armenian Side


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. Azerbaijan has refuted the information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling from the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.

"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 2, from 16:00 to 16:10 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Azizli settlement," the message reads.

