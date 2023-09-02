Assistant To President Of Azerbaijan Meets With Ots Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. In Istanbul, in the building of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Secretary General of the
organization Kubanichbek Omuraliev met with Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Kubanichbek Omuraliev discussed with Hikmet
Hajiyev the issues on the agenda of the OTS and preparations for
the upcoming events of the organization.
The parties also exchanged views on the latest developments in
the Turkic world.
MENAFN02092023000187011040ID1106998688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.