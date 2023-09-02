Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:04 GMT

Assistant To President Of Azerbaijan Meets With Ots Secretary General


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 02. In Istanbul, in the building of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Secretary General of the organization Kubanichbek Omuraliev met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Kubanichbek Omuraliev discussed with Hikmet Hajiyev the issues on the agenda of the OTS and preparations for the upcoming events of the organization.

The parties also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Turkic world.

