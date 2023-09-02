Kuwait Volunteers Aid Needy In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti volunteers on Saturday handed over food parcels to Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as impoverished Lebanese families.
Tareq Al-Issa, in charge of public relations at Al-Najat charity, told KUNA that the relief action targeted in particular the orphans and widows, clarifying that the assistance was delivered in the eastern border region of Ersal and the southern city of Sidon.
The Kuwaiti teams, in addition to delivering food and toys to children, gave a hand in repairing tents damaged in stormy weather. (end)
