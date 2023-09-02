As It Happened: India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Called Off Due To Rain

Last updated: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 9:05 PM

Unfortunately, rain had the final say. The blockbuster Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain on Saturday.

Pakistan had bowled India out for 266 but rain delayed Pakistan's chase of the target. The rain continued and the match was called off with both teams shaking hands and sharing a point each.

Rain had stopped briefly and the covers had come off with the umpires making an inspection. But soon after the inspection, it started to drizzle again and the ground staff hurried to get the covers back on again.

The ground staff at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium must be commended for the work they have done so far in this rain-affected game.

Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out on a century but India recovered after losing early wickets to be 266 all out.

India were in deep trouble at 66-4 with captain and opener Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and opener Shubman Gill back in the pavilion after Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf made early inroads.

But Pandya and Ishan Kishan breathed life into their innings with a fine partnership of 138 from 141 deliveries. Pandya scored 87 from 90 deliveries where he struck seven boundaries and a six. Kishan made 82 from 81 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes before he became Rauf's third victim. Afridi got the key wicket of Pandya.

Afridi finished up with impressive figures of 4-35, Rauf and Naseem Shah took three wickets each.

Earlier, play had resumed after a short drizzle. More than 50 minutes of play was lost because of the two interruptions but luckily no overs were lost.

Rain had halted play for a second time with India in a spot of bother at 51-3 in 11.2 overs. The efficient ground staff in Pallekele were quick to get the covers back on.

India had lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Afridi accounted for both the batsmen, having them bowled for 11 and 4 respectively.

The first rain interruption happened with India on 15-0 in 4.2 overs, as the covers had come on and 33 minutes were lost. Thankfully, no overs were lost despite the rain.

Rohit had won the toss earlier and elected to bat.

Intermittent rain all through the morning has kept ground staff on their feet in Pallekele.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he would have also batted first had he won the toss.

The match is the first of potentially three tournament clashes between the two giants of Asian cricket.

Azam's Pakistan crushed Asia Cup debutants Nepal in the tournament opener early this week and named an unchanged team on Friday for the key group contest against their arch-rivals.

