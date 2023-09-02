Al Maleh And Fishing Festival Continues To Dive Into Traditional Maritime Practices

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) along with Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality and Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council, continued its activities for the third day, drawing crowds to delve into the heart of Emirati heritage.

The festival shines a spotlight on traditional fish salting techniques, ancient fishing practices, and a curated display of handcrafted artifacts, offering visitors a tangible link to the storied past of Emirati ancestors.

Running until Sunday evening, the festival offers a comprehensive showcase of the fish salting industry and marine heritage. Through insights from fishermen and tales from ancestors, attendees explore varifacets like sailing, shipbuilding, fishing, and traditional methods of fish preparation, salting, and canning.

Additionally, the event is increasingly gaining momentum with a series of engaging heritage-focused activities, educational sessions, and entertainment tailored for diverse audience groups.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stressed that Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is a significant annual event that celebrates the depth and breadth of marine heritage, underscoring its role in illuminating the cultural importance of this heritage through history.

“In line with its commitment to societal responsibility and in collaboration with the event organisers, the Sharjah Chamber is dedicated to bolstering the festival and ensuring it remains a hallmark contribution to the UAE's heritage, particularly enriching the cultural landscape of Dibba Al Hisn,” Al Awadi said.

Open daily from 16:00 to 22:00, the festival offers attendees a diverse lineup of events, spotlighting marine crafts and age-old fishing techniques. In addition to cultural contests and showcases, the festival features artistic performances, traditional heritage tunes, and live music by prominent local bands.