Uae Evacuates 34 Emirati Nationals From Florida And Neighboring Cities

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Washington, in coordination with representatives of the UAE's officials mission in the United States, has evacuated 34 Emirati nationals residing in Tampa, Florida to safe destinations, as hurricane Idalia arrives ashore the west coast of the state of Florida.

Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador to the United States, stressed that as an embodiment of the UAE's constant keenness to follow up on the conditions of its citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the Embassy took all necessary measures to evacuate its citizens from the state of Florida, as 16 citizen were evacuated to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.

The Embassy urged its citizens to take precaution and keep away from hurricane-affected areas, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.

The Embassy also stated the necessity of reporting and communicating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in the in emergency cases through the number 0097180024, in addition to registering on the“Twajudi”.



