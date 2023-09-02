Uaq Crown Prince Visits 20Th Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, today visited the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The event is taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 8th September under the theme, ''Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration''.

Sheikh Rashid toured a number of the participating national pavilions and was briefed on the types of rifles and hunting pistols on display.

In his remarks to the Emirate News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Rashid highlighted the huge attention given by the wise leadership and wise directives aimed at preserving the authentic Emirati heritage and the continuefforts to promote national identity in all fields.

He also lauded the high level of organisation of the exhibition and the volume of local and international participation in the event.