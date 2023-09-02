Dubaidestinations 2023 Summer Campaign Draws To A Close With Unprecedented Engagement

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Capping two exciting months that showcased the unique experiences Dubai offers in the warmer months of the year, the summer phase of the 2023 #DubaiDestinations campaign drew to a close today, setting new records in audience engagement and participation.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the latest phase of the year-round campaign highlighted the distinctive offerings that mark the city out as a unique summer destination. Featuring interactive storytelling and visually engaging content, the #DubaiDestinations campaign, first launched in 2021, has evolved into a celebration of the city's unique appeal across seasons.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "This year's #DubaiDestinations summer campaign offered new perspectives on the unrivalled diversity, memorable experiences and vibrant urban atmosphere that make Dubai one of the world's most sought-after destinations. The campaign was successful in drawing high levels of engagement from audiences not only within the country but also across the region and the globe. The exciting content shared by the campaign on a wide range of platforms including Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) encouraged millions to explore Dubai's varied destination offerings. The success of the summer campaign is evidenced by the fact that it received over 1.8 million engagements and more than 3.4 million video views across social media platforms. Approximately 5,000 pieces of content were posted on social media channels and websites.”

Tapping the power of collaborative storytelling, the campaign brought together Dubai's brightest creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, visual artists, animators and videographers to weave a compelling narrative capturing the city's essence as a summer destination. The campaign was rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reached large sections of local and international audiences.

During the campaign, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, issued a series of interactive bilingual guides designed to help people learn more about Dubai's top-rated experiences and hidden gems during the summer, making the city's offerings more accessible to both residents and visitors alike. The guides shed light on Dubai's top indoor entertainment hotspots, child-friendly restaurants and play areas, summer camps for kids and discounts offered for women at a wide range of hospitality and recreational facilities, among others.

Dubai's growing popularity as a destination is evidenced by the record number of visitors the emirate received in the first half of the year. The city welcomed 8.55 million international overnight visitors in H12023, in its best tourism first-half performance since 2019. The performance represents a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) visitation growth

Looking ahead, preparations are afoot to launch the winter phase of the campaign later this year. The new campaign will spotlight Dubai's top experiences, outdoor adventures, exceptional dining and hospitality options, and other offerings in the cooler months of the year.

