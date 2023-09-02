Moi To Enforce Tracking Of Seat Belt, Phone Use Violations In Qatar From Tomorrow

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will officially embark on operating the unified radar system of automated monitoring for seat belt and mobile phone use violations while driving on Sunday within the framework of its efforts aimed at bolstering safety on roads and prevent traffic accidents.

The MoI proactively preceded this step by conducting extensive awareness media campaign over the last week through all media platforms and MoI's accounts on social media to raise the level of traffic awareness among all community segments on the importance of drivers' compliance with seat belt rules to buckle up on every ride and ensure keeping phones out of reach while driving.

The awareness campaign included tracking the reported violations and sending SMS to alert violators without collecting fines within the framework of the keenness to raise drivers' awareness on such kind of violations.

According to article No. 54 of the traffic law, all motor-vehicle drivers and passengers who ride in the front must buckle up while driving in accordance with the rules and conditions determined by the executive regulation.

Whilst article No. 55 compels vehicle drivers to never use phones or any kind of devices while driving, whether hand-held phone or using it, in addition to avoiding distracted driving by watching visual material on any TV installed in the car.

Acting Director General of Traffic Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani has so far confirmed that the activation of the unified radar system of automated monitoring for seat belt and mobile phone use violations while driving comes within the MoI's keenness to upgrade the traffic systems to strengthen traffic safety requirements in quest of safeguarding individuals' safety.

He called on all drivers to essentially comply with the traffic law and its executive regulation to ensure protection of lives and property and contribute to the tremendefforts exerted by many concerned entities in the State of Qatar, emphasizing that traffic safety is a joint responsibility among official entities and individuals.