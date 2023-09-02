Three Arrested For Private Property Theft In Qatar: Moi

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that three individuals of Arab nationalities were arrested for carrying out theft crimes in private properties in Umm Salal and Al Kheesa.

The suspects admitted to the Criminal Investigation Department officials that they have been involved in several theft crimes.

The three were arrested and referred, along with the seized items, to the relevant prosecution authorities to continue necessary legal procedures in this regard.