Three Arrested For Private Property Theft In Qatar: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that three individuals of Arab nationalities were arrested for carrying out theft crimes in private properties in Umm Salal and Al Kheesa.
The suspects admitted to the Criminal Investigation Department officials that they have been involved in several theft crimes.
The three were arrested and referred, along with the seized items, to the relevant prosecution authorities to continue necessary legal procedures in this regard.
MENAFN02092023000063011010ID1106998498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.