Food Allergies Can Be Deadly But Also Costly For Those Concerned

“To ensure safety of school-age children, parents often need to train involved personnel such as teachers or cooks in canteens on the allergy and its symptoms as well as the correct use of the emergency medication,” she told SWI swissinfo.ch.

Those with a peanut allergy either must completely avoid coming into contact with any peanut product or risk anaphylactic shock that could be life-threatening without a rapidly administered epinephrine injection. Doctors can help desensitisation by administering small amounts of peanut protein orally or by injection regularly, but this will only help prevent death not alleviate symptoms. Living with the condition can be isolating.

“The psychological suffering from a food allergy should not be underestimated, as affected children may get singled out by their dietary restrictions. This may be an issue for example in case of birthday parties or school events involving food,” says Seger-Sauli.