Food Allergies Can Be Deadly But Also Costly For Those Concerned

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) As the mother of a daughter with peanut allergy and a board member of the Swiss Association for Peanut Allergy and Anaphylaxis (VEaA), Isabelle Seger-Sauli knows only too well the challenges that come with living with the condition.
“To ensure safety of school-age children, parents often need to train involved personnel such as teachers or cooks in canteens on the allergy and its symptoms as well as the correct use of the emergency medication,” she told SWI swissinfo.ch. External Content
Those with a peanut allergy either must completely avoid coming into contact with any peanut product or risk anaphylactic shock that could be life-threatening without a rapidly administered epinephrine injection. Doctors can help desensitisation by administering small amounts of peanut protein orally or by injection regularly, but this will only help prevent death not alleviate symptoms. Living with the condition can be isolating.
“The psychological suffering from a food allergy should not be underestimated, as affected children may get singled out by their dietary restrictions. This may be an issue for example in case of birthday parties or school events involving food,” says Seger-Sauli. Wonder cureA new drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could have been a game changer for her daughter. In January 2020, the American company Aimmune made a big announcement that attracted the attention of financial markets and peanut allergy sufferers around the world. It's new drug Palforzia had won the approval of the United States to become the world's first oral drug that would reduce peanut allergy symptoms. The treatment was approved for users from four through 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
