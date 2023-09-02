Rent Increases Of 15% Possible For Swiss Tenants By 2026

If the benchmark interest rate goes up by 25 basis points, landlords can increase rents by 3%. But, said Tschirren, "40% of the increase in rent since the last rent adjustment can be added to this". He expects the next interest rate increase to take place in December 2023 or March 2024.

This content was published on Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Switzerland's national benchmark for mortgage costs has risen for the first time in its history.

On Friday, the housing office announced that it was maintaining the benchmark interest rate at 1.5%. This rate, which was introduced in 2008, fell steadily before reaching its lowest level of 1.25%. The rate was raised for the first time last June, to 1.5%.

Mr Tschirren points out that the rise in the interest rate has been compounded by the decline in construction activity despite high demand, and by rising prices for energy and building materials.