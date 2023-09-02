Residents Of Evacuated Swiss Village Still Cannot Return Home

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The situation in the area affected by the landslide above the village in central Switzerland is "very critical and unstable", the municipality of South Glaannounced on Friday.
On Friday night, more debris rolled downhill in the Wagenrunse, just above Schwanden. Several thousand cubic metres of debris slid into the valley: this is equivalent to the volume of several single-family houses. No new damage was caused, but experts from the municipality expect further landslides in the short term.
"The evacuated population will not be able to return to their homes until further notice," the municipality wrote. Currently, 97 people are affected.
Pet owners were given one hour on Friday afternoon to rescue their animals or to take care of them. In addition, the crisis team is constantly checking whether and when at least part of the evacuated population can be granted access to their homes. The evacuees should be able to collect personal effects.Nationwide solidarity
In the meantime, South Glais receiving numeroffers of support from individuals, organisations and other municipalities. "The nationwide solidarity givesstrength in coping with the challenging situation," the municipality said in a statement. The offers of support are being coordinated by the social counselling service for the victims of the landslide.
The service also helps the affected population to find suitable housing. As the mayor of the municipality, Hansruedi Forrer had already explained on Wednesday, the municipality also contacted the Glatourism organisation."Most of the evacuees have been accommodated privately," Forrer explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Other people have been accommodated in hotels and restaurants that offer rooms. No one had to spend the night in a civil defence facility, not even during the night of the major landslide, Forrer explained.
