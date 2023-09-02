Residents Of Evacuated Swiss Village Still Cannot Return Home

+Read more: Landslide in Swiss village destroys houses and barns

On Friday night, more debris rolled downhill in the Wagenrunse, just above Schwanden. Several thousand cubic metres of debris slid into the valley: this is equivalent to the volume of several single-family houses. No new damage was caused, but experts from the municipality expect further landslides in the short term.

"The evacuated population will not be able to return to their homes until further notice," the municipality wrote. Currently, 97 people are affected.

Pet owners were given one hour on Friday afternoon to rescue their animals or to take care of them. In addition, the crisis team is constantly checking whether and when at least part of the evacuated population can be granted access to their homes. The evacuees should be able to collect personal effects.

In the meantime, South Glais receiving numeroffers of support from individuals, organisations and other municipalities. "The nationwide solidarity givesstrength in coping with the challenging situation," the municipality said in a statement. The offers of support are being coordinated by the social counselling service for the victims of the landslide.

The service also helps the affected population to find suitable housing. As the mayor of the municipality, Hansruedi Forrer had already explained on Wednesday, the municipality also contacted the Glatourism organisation.