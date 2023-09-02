Hon'ble Governor Of Telangana Felicitates Graduates At The 3Rd Convocation Ceremony Of Srm University-Ap

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India “Education provides you confidence. Sharpen your skills each passing day and visualise the development of your nation. Learn more than expected and earn more than expected is the ideology that we live by today,” Her Excellency Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana , the chief guest of the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP remarked while addressing the graduating Class of 2023.





The Honourable Governor of Telangana confers Honorary Doctorate to Prof Ashutosh Sharma on the 3rd Convocation Ceremony





The university has conferred the prestigidegrees to the Graduate Class of 2023 at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony on September 02, 2023, in the august presence of Guest of Honour, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President-Indian National Science Academy; Dr T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions; Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor; Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP; Other dignitaries; Deans of all schools, faculty, staff and parents of the graduating batch. A remarkable 883 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, 17 Gold medallists, 6 Silver medallists and 2 Bronze medallists were awarded their degrees at the momentceremony held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium.





“In our objective of being globally connected, nationally relevant and regionally transformative university, we have adopted a five-year strategic plan with five goals – Achieve academic excellence, Intensify research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Enhance student experience, Attain financial sustainability and Improve perception and visibility,” stated Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora in his welcome address and briefing about the annual report on the progress of the institution in the past academic year.



