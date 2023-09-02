2 Arrested After Killing Man Over Land Dispute In Parwan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a clash over a land dispute in central Parwan province, police said on Saturday.
The Parwan police headquarters wrote on X the man was killed with a hunting rifle in Aminkhel village of Saidkhel district.
The police said two persons have been arrested and another two involved in the incident have fled the area, but efforts are underway to arrest them.
hz/ma
Hits: 17
MENAFN02092023000174011037ID1106998433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.