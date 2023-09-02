Pul-I-Khumri Textile Factory Being Reactivated After 12 Years

General Director of Afghan Textile Factories Abdul Mateen Muzammil, who arrived in Baghlan to inaugurate work on reactivation of the Pul-i- Khumri Textile Factory, told repiorters the government had started reactivating the Pul-i-Khumri Textile Factory.

He said:“We want to make functional this factory, which once employed thousands of people and partially met the country's textile needs.”

He said once the factory was reactivated, the needs of military forces will be met first and then cloths will be produced for the general public.

He said thousands of people would be hired in the factory.

Abdul Matin Hamidi, technical affairs officer at Pul-i-Khumri textile factory, said some machines had been reactivated and others being repaired and the factory would start producing garments in the near future.

He said currently 200 people were working to make the factory functional and once all machines were readied, around 8,000 people would be employed.

Local residents praised the government's move and demanded the establishment of more factories in order to provide jobs to the people.

ma

